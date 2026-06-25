Troopers: 1 dead, 2 injured in Warren County crash

SALEM, Ohio — One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash in Salem Township Thursday, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

In a release, OSHP said troopers were dispatched to the scene of the crash on US 22/3 at Middleboro Road in Salem Township just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

An investigation found that a Toyota Camry was driving northbound on Middleboro Road, and a Dodge Ram 1500 was driving westbound on US 22/3. The driver of the Camry did not yield and was hit by the Dodge.

The Dodge then traveled off the right side of the roadway, re-entered the roadway and came to a stop in the roadway. The Camry traveled off the left side of the roadway.

The 86-year-old driver of the Camry was taken to TriHealth Bethesda North Hospital with serious injuries.

The 87-year-old passenger in the Camry, identified as Jerrold Rajewski, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to TriHealth Bethesda North Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OSHP said no charges have been filed at this time and the crash remains under investigation.