State Route 63 widening project awaits final inspection as Lebanon prepares for next phase

WCPO 9's Jackie Bauer covers Warren County. If you have a story that you'd like Jackie to look into or a news tip, email her at Jackie@WCPO.com.

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — After five years, the Warren County Engineer's State Route 63 widening project between Union Road and State Route 741 is awaiting a final inspection.

The project expanded the corridor from two lanes to four lanes. It also added center turn lanes and traffic signals.

"It's a good feeling to see that come to conclusion. There's been a lot of work in the planning, design and now the construction," Warren County Engineer Kurt Weber said.

Watch: More work ahead as Warren County's State Route 63 widening project wraps up

Lebanon completes key road project

The work to improve the corridor does not stop there. The next step falls to the city of Lebanon, which will take State Route 63 east of State Route 741 into three lanes in 2027 with a full closure of State Route 63 during construction.

That began with the completion of a roundabout at State Route 42 and Glosser Road, which is set to open next week.

"The whole goal being just to make that road a safer road as it enters into Lebanon and exits out of Lebanon. So it's important that we got (the roundabout) done because this is gonna be the main artery and main detour for that entire area," Mayor Mark Messer said.

Messer said the city needs roads that can keep up as Lebanon continues to develop.

"We're spending again this year about $13 million on road construction. We are focused on getting our roads up to par to meet the standards," Messer said.

WCPO 9's Jackie Bauer covers Warren County. If you have a story that you'd like Jackie to look into or a news tip, email her at Jackie@WCPO.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Jackie Bauer covers Warren County.