State fire marshal says volunteers are needed across Ohio, especially in rural communities

WCPO 9's Jackie Bauer covers Warren County. If you have a story that you'd like Jackie to look into or a news tip, email her at Jackie@WCPO.com.

Harlan Township is sounding the alarm for more volunteer firefighters and EMTs, and state officials say the need extends across Ohio.

WCPO met with Harlan Township Fire Chief Steve Pegram to discuss the topic Thursday.

Twelve men brought volunteer EMT and fire services to the township of 5,000 back in 1977.

"So they started their own volunteer fire department, literally borrowed money, mortgaged their homes and started the fire department and it's evolved over the last 50 years. Next year will be 50 years to be now what we referred to as a combination department," Pegram said.

Before the department was established, residents had to wait for help from neighboring communities. Now, with an increase in call volume and a decrease in volunteers, Pegram said that can still happen.

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He said the lack of volunteers is a trend that doesn't just apply to Harlan Township. Pegram told us he sees fewer people volunteering in communities across the state in various fields.

Pegram said just last year, before a major levy was passed in November, 70% of calls were going unanswered or delayed.

"Unfortunately, you can't predict 911 calls, day of the week, time of day ... it varies so much. Lots of people have tried to create predictions of time of day or day of the week, and it just doesn't work," Pegram said.

Since the levy passed, the department has been able to bring on part-time EMTs and paramedics around the clock, improving response times and rates drastically. But officials say they still need more volunteers.

"For our community without volunteers, most of the trucks sitting behind me would be idle when there's an emergency call," Pegram said.

The state fire marshal has issued an invitation for a 36-hour training course this August, which is required to become certified in Ohio. Ohio State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said 70% of the state's fire departments rely on volunteers.

"It's hard to balance this kind of volunteer firefighter personal life work life triad, it really is, but people do it every day throughout Ohio. We just don't have enough of them," Reardon said.

Reardon said volunteering is the most fulfilling sacrifice a person can make.

"If you really want to add something to your community and add some self-gratification to your purpose of life, helping people in need is the best way to do that, it really is," Reardon said.

More information can be found here.

WCPO 9's Jackie Bauer covers Warren County. If you have a story that you'd like Jackie to look into or a news tip, email her at Jackie@WCPO.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Jackie Bauer covers Warren County.