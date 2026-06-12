Fire chief: Man hospitalized with critical injuries after house fire in Warren County

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a house fire in Warren County, officials said Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers said multiple units responded to a home on Cedar Hill Lane for a reported fire. The Clearcreek Fire District said one man was inside the home, but firefighters encountered hoarding conditions inside.

Crews were able to pull the man out of the home. However, he was taken to the hospital with what officials described as critical injuries.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the cause of the fire.