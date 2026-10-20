Former Golden Turtle site to make way for housing, retail in downtown Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio — A longtime downtown landmark that once drew chocolate lovers from across the region is headed for demolition as city leaders move forward with a multimillion-dollar redevelopment project.

The former Golden Turtle Chocolate Factory building at the corner of Broadway and South Street has sat vacant since the business closed in 2021 following the owners' retirement. City officials say the site has remained difficult to redevelop because of environmental challenges, including contaminated soil and asbestos concerns.

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From Chocolate Factory to Apartments: Big Changes Coming to Downtown Lebanon

In 2022, the City of Lebanon purchased the property after no private buyers stepped forward.

"It's missed. The chocolates missed. Customers still come in looking for the chocolate factory. It was a draw for people," said Phyllis Parsons, owner of Kay's Shoppe, a downtown business that has operated for 66 years.

City Manager Scott Brunka said officials viewed the vacant property as too important to leave undeveloped.

"In 2022, the city made the decision to purchase the building," Brunka said. "This is an important part of our downtown. It's right across from the Harmon Museum. The train is right here. We have thousands of kids who come and visit, so we did not want to see this corner of our downtown just sit vacant."

Last week, Lebanon City Council unanimously approved a development agreement with High Pointe for the Golden Turtle Station project, which is estimated to cost $6.5 million to redevelop the site.

The proposal includes a three-story mixed-use building featuring 27 residential units above ground-floor retail space. Plans also call for additional parking and are intended to complement nearby downtown attractions.

The city says development agreement terms are structured to help taxpayers recoup the public investment already made in acquiring the property and preparing it for redevelopment.

Brunka said city leaders have worked to ensure the project fits downtown Lebanon's character while bringing new housing to the historic downtown.

"And create new space and a new activation of this part of our downtown while still recognizing that we are a historic downtown and people want to feel that when they come downtown," Brunka said.

Some have expressed concerns that new development could overshadow the area's small-town charm. But business owners like Parsons said they welcome the additional foot traffic.

"You can't go wrong with more foot traffic, and if something new brings in something new down there, hopefully they'll just keep on walking on up into something old," Parsons said.

Before construction can begin, the city must secure funding for demolition and site preparation. Officials have applied for state grants to help pay for demolition, environmental remediation and soil cleanup at the property.