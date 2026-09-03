Meet the Monroe Township nonprofit that's devoted time, space and love to animals of all shapes and sizes

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Tucked in a woodland corner of Monroe Township sits a 20-plus-acre patch of heaven, owned and operated by Wendy Lake.

“I was one of the kids who rescued every creature growing up. I grew up in the UK," Lake said.

For the past 10 years, she has run the nonprofit Red Oak Animal Rescue, otherwise known as "ROAR." Lake works alongside a dozen volunteers caring for the animals who call the space home.

ROAR is home to about 200 different animals, from cows to pigs, even alpacas and peacocks.

Each animal is given the proper shelter, food and care they need.

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“We’ve worked with a lot of the humane societies to bring back those ones that, you know, are skinny or have been beat up on," Lake said.

Many of these animals are castaways or even rescued from hoarding cases.

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The farm is not open to the public, but private tours can be scheduled, according to Lake. The founder of the local sanctuary said her passions also include letting people get closer to nature and learn about the animals around them.

“I’m all about teaching people. I want them to come, and I want them to interact, and I want them to fall in love with somebody and then remember those animals and, you know, maybe make different choices in their lives," Lake said.

The animal rescue is opening its doors for its annual Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 4. Part of the event will be commemorating the opening of a new cattle barn, which was built thanks to $80,000 of fundraising.

“Hopefully, in the next two weeks this will be completed; the electricians were done yesterday," Lake said as we toured the new barn.

There will be activities like a tour of the farm, food trucks, raffles and arts and crafts.

With 10 years in the books leading ROAR, Lake has no plans to slow down.

“I have always, always, always, from a little girl, rescued animals, and I will continue until my last breath," Lake said.

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