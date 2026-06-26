'Hell on earth' | Stonelick Township woman describes handling flooding that filled her home

WCPO 9's Sam Harasimowicz covers Clermont County. If you have a story that you'd like Sam to look into or a news tip, contact him at sam@wcpo.com

STONELICK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Blanka Lee has been busy for more than a week. On June 18, she woke up to flooding in her Stonelick Township house, garage and front yard.

Water left carpets soaked on the bottom floor. Lee had to clear out furniture to avoid further damage. She also had to empty her garage and now has piles of tools in her front yard.

“What have the last eight days been like for you?" I asked.

“Horrible, hell on earth," Lee said.

I first met Lee hours after storms brought flash flooding to her neighborhood. I was there as she brushed mounds of mud off her driveway and floodwaters left miniature ponds across her yard.

Watch to see the damage left behind by flash flooding earlier this month:

Woman details process of handling flooding that filled her home

Days later, she's had to vacuum up water and keep a dehumidifier running, trying to prevent even more damage.

“This is damaged, this is damaged, everything is damaged," Lee said as she pointed me toward pieces of furniture sitting in a different room.

Photojournalist Rop Pieper / WCPO 9 News Blanka Lee's tools sitting in the yard after having to clear out her garage

Now, she's waiting to see what may be covered by flood insurance. Lee said she pays for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's National Flood Insurance Program.

“I have FEMA insurance, because I live near the creek," Lee said.

She said her concern is that the damage in her home may not be covered.

“Even when you have FEMA insurance, you don’t know if it will be approved. Because look, this is the lower level of the house and FEMA can declare that this is the basement," Lee said.

I looked into FEMA's flood insurance and what is covered if a lower level is considered a basement. The federal agency has a written definition of what's declared a basement.

"The NFIP defines a basement as any area of a building with a floor that is below ground level on all sides. Rooms that are not fully below ground level (such as sunken living rooms, crawlspaces, and the lower-levels of split-level buildings) may still be considered basements because the lowest floor is below ground on all sides." FEMA

You can read more about what may or may not be covered under the NFIP if damage occurred in what FEMA may consider a basement here.

Last week, we spoke with a local insurance expert who provided more insight on what people can usually expect to be included in their homeowner's insurance and options you have to prepare for flooding.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Clermont County reporter Sam Harasimowicz? Email him at sam@wcpo.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Sam Harasimowicz covers Clermont County.