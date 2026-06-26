'Let's Talk' | Hamilton residents share concerns, talk positives across Butler County communities

HAMILTON, Ohio — We asked you to tell us what's important to you at WCPO's latest "Let's Talk" event in Hamilton, and dozens showed up to the First Financial Bank on High Street to make their voices heard.

The concerns were widespread, from potential data center construction in the region to congested parking issues in some residential areas, but the good work being done by area nonprofits and volunteers stood out as a high note at the meeting.

Patrick Wright pointed out how the neighborhood coalition he leads, 17 Strong, continues to beautify regions of the city and advocate for improvements before city officials.

He called it a truly resident-led initiative.

"Let the residents decide what they'd like to see in their neighborhoods," he said. "We're trying to bring all the neighborhood communities together to strengthen the community."

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Payne Chapel AME Pastor Vanessa Cummings came to tell us about the civic engagement meetings they've launched and spread to Oxford and Middletown to help educate and mobilize voters in Butler County.

"It has really engaged people and gotten them talking about issues that affect them or affect the community, and how do we have the conversation with other people," Cummings told us.

Multiple people told us to look into the good work being done over at Inspiration Studios, and we later met Program Manager Lainey Schwaner at the event.

Through the group's Inside Out program, adults with developmental disabilities are provided the opportunity to develop life skills, make money and connect with the community through art.

The group has painted several murals around town and painted the fire hydrants on Main and High Streets.

"For them, a lot of times it's the thing they look forward to every week," Schwaner said. "They don't necessarily have a lot of opportunities out in the community."

We will be taking all of the ideas you presented to us at this event and following up to tell those stories in the coming days and weeks.