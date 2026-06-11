'Ferg the Bike Dude' | Butler County man uses passion for cycling to benefit local animal shelter

WCPO 9's Stephen Knobel covers Butler County. If you have a story that you'd like Stephen to look into or a news tip, email him at stephen@wcpo.com

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Retirement allowed Chris Ferguson to spend more time doing what he loves: working on bicycles.

What began as helping friends and neighbors with tuneups and repairs eventually evolved into an alter ego, "Ferg the Bike Dude," and a fundraising effort that has generated thousands of dollars for local animal shelters.

Ferguson, a longtime cycling enthusiast and self-taught bike mechanic, spent years repairing bikes for others. But after retiring from a career as a 911 dispatcher, he said he wanted to devote more time to positive causes.

Ferguson said fixing bikes and helping animals allows him to focus on the good after years of dealing with emergency situations as a dispatcher.

When a local woman offered to donate her bicycle to him last summer, Ferguson, who already owned five bikes, had an idea.

He decided he could refurbish used and broken bicycles, sell them on Facebook Marketplace and donate the proceeds to Animal Friends Humane Society.

"It works out great for me because we love animals," Ferguson said. "It works out great for me because I love bikes. It works out great for me because I love working on bikes."

WATCH: How Ferguson turned his passion into philanthropy

Butler County man uses passion for cycling to benefit local animal shelter

The effort quickly gained momentum.

Ferguson raised about $8,000 during his first year. With summer just beginning, he has already raised more than $12,000 this year after selling 156 bicycles. Some customers, he said, intentionally seek him out because they want to support the cause.

"It gives me goosebumps to hear that because I know I'm doing something good and people need that," Ferguson said.

Animal Friends Humane Society is a nonprofit organization and Butler County's designated animal shelter. Although the shelter operates as a 501(c)(3), it partners directly with Butler County and receives all lost animals brought in by county animal control officers.

Jennifer Goris, a member of the shelter's board of directors, said Ferguson's contributions help cover everyday operating expenses and provide extras such as treats and toys for the animals in the shelter's care.

"He is such a generous spirit, and he is so giving to give his time and talents," Goris said.

Animal Friends Humane Society is currently facing one of its biggest challenges: overcrowding. Goris said the shelter is especially overwhelmed with kittens and is seeking additional foster families and volunteers.

"Anyone willing to foster or volunteer makes a huge difference," she said.

For Ferguson, the work is about much more than repairing bicycles. As long as people continue donating bikes and animals continue needing help, he plans to keep pedaling forward.

"I have people who go out of their way to buy a bike from me because of what I do," Ferguson said.

And after spending years responding to crisis calls, Ferguson said the chance to spread positivity is what keeps him going.

"It's just nice to see the good," he said.

Anyone interested in supporting Ferguson's efforts can donate bicycles or purchase refurbished bikes. Ferguson can be found on Facebook under "Ferg the Bike Dude" and can also be reached by email at fergthebikedude@gmail.com.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Butler County reporter Stephen Knobel? Email him at stephen@wcpo.com