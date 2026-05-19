3 mobile homes damaged in fire near Hamilton, investigation into cause ongoing

ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio — A fire damaged three mobile homes and displaced 10 people Monday at the Town & Country Mobile Home Park in St. Clair Twp., according to Butler County officials.

The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. at 2243 Hamilton Cleves Road (Ohio 128). When crews arrived, one home was fully engulfed in flames, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said. The fire spread to a neighboring residence on one side of the home and caused minor siding and smoke damage to a residence on the other side.

All occupants evacuated the homes without injury. Three families were displaced, and the American Red Cross responded to assist them.

The owner of the primary residence said he was in the shower when he heard loud sparking noises, according to a report taken by deputies. The owner told investigators he saw sparks coming from the refrigerator outlet in the kitchen, and the fire appeared to spread through other electrical outlets. He said he quickly dressed, grabbed a bag and evacuated the home.

Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze, including units from St. Clair, Ross, Hanover, Reily and Colerain townships, as well as New Miami and Hamilton. Eight BCSO deputies and a Ross Twp. police officer also assisted.

Ohio 128 was closed in both directions at 9:40 p.m. Deputies cleared the scene at 10:31 p.m., according to BCSO.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Butler County Fire Investigators Team, St. Clair Twp. Fire Department officials said.

The Journal-News is a media partner of WCPO 9 News.