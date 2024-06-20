'I'm super excited about this:' New discount store opening in Eastgate Thursday

CINCINNATI — The wait is over for Clermont County shoppers!

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, which calls itself "an extreme-value grocery retailer," will open the doors of its first Cincinnati-area store at the Eastgate Pavilion, on Eastgate South Drive Thursday.

"Everybody right now is on a budget, inflation is ridiculous,” said Heather Brewster, who lives in Eastgate. “I'm super excited about this. I'm hoping it'll give Walmart and Meijer a run for their money."

It's the second Ohio location for the grocery chain. In November, Grocery Outlet announced the opening of its first Ohio store near Youngstown. Until its plans to expand into the Midwest, most of Grocery Outlet's stores were located in California.

Grocery Outlet operates like many wholesale retail operations: It purchases excess inventory and seasonal closeout items at a lower cost, allowing it to price its offerings lower in turn.

The store's owner, Matt Alicea, said product prices at Grocery Outlet are generally 40 to 70% lower than typical grocery stores.

In addition, Grocery Outlet said its stores are "independently operated by local families who are committed to supporting their communities."

Alicea showed us around the store and gave a sneak peek of what's to come.

"We carry all the big brand name items, so we'll have your Kellogg’s, Kraft Mac and Cheese, all the things your customers desire, we sell it — just at cheaper discounted prices for them," Alicea said.

A spokesperson for the store revealed some of the prices at Grocery Outlet:

Eggs — $1.99

Bread — $1.79

Cereal — $1.99-2.99

The only difference from other main grocery stores is Grocery Outlet does not slice meat and cheeses in-house. Alicea said they've got just about everything else.

"We carry everything down to your household goods, laundry, paper product, pet — even health and beauty product as well," Alicea said.

Alicea said there has been a huge interest from the community. According to Alicea, on May 29, at least 100 people went to the store trying to shop.

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market will officially open at 9 a.m.

The first 100 customers at 8 a.m. will get a gift card with a mystery amount on it, according to a press release. The gift card could have between $5-$500 on it.

You can get more information about the grand opening on their Facebook Page.