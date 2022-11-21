If you want a real Christmas tree this holiday season, expect to pay more for it than last year

NEWPORT, Ky. — Many tree lots don't open until after Thanksgiving, but those who want a real Christmas tree might want to start making plans now because inflation is driving up the price of trees this year.

One tree lot that's already open is Tom Mitts Christmas Trees in Newport. It's a small business and it had to increase prices last year.

"We buy our trees from a very small farm and the inflation stuff tends to hit the smaller people first," Tom Mitts Christmas Trees owner, Dave Dennis said.

He said his prices this year haven't increased much more, but prices at larger tree lots are expected to increase this year.

An industry group called The Real Christmas Tree Board surveyed tree growers and found 71% expect to raise wholesale prices, which ultimately trickles down to increase the price you pay at the store.

Dave said the price increase didn't impact sales too much last year so he doesn't expect sales to drop significantly this year.

The Real Christmas Tree Board agrees. Mostly because of people like Emily Norell who buy a real Christmas tree every year no matter what.

"I can't wait to get it home and get that smell of the tree in the house and just kind of bring back those holiday memories," she said.

Despite the real tree loyalists, Dave said there was some negativity surrounding last year's higher prices, so he hopes with increased costs across the board, the Christmas Cheer won't come to an end the moment customers see the price tag.