If you must drive during icy conditions, here are some tips

It’s best not to drive at all when roads are icy, but sometimes there's no way to avoid it.

For those who do need to drive, it’s important to be very cautious. AAA and Bick’s Driving School in Western Hills have some tips on how to drive safely in icy conditions and how to handle things if drivers do slide:

Drive slow and steady. Be aware of other cars around you.

Accelerate and decelerate slowly. It’s the best way to regain traction and to avoid a skid.

If you do skid, don't panic. Stay calm and keep your hands on the wheel. Slowly turn into the direction of the skid and slowly brake.

Significantly increase your stopping distance. Give yourself plenty of room between your car and the car in front of you.



Cars traveling 35 miles per hour on a snow-covered road need to allow about 180 feet or more of stopping distance. For an icy road, cars should allow for 600 feet or more.

Make sure to have a safe winter safety kit in your vehicle. Due to the expected road conditions and the amount of emergency calls expected throughout the next few days, it’s possible you may have to wait several hours before someone is able to get to you in an emergency.

Things to include in a winter safety kit:

Gloves/scarves

Blankets

Food and water

Portable chargers

Batteries

A first aid kit

Jumper cables

Make sure at least one quarter of your gas tank is filled. If an accident causes traffic to back up, you may be stuck sitting on the freeway for hours, before the accident is cleared.

AAA district director, Enrique Sanders saod black ice is going to be a concern since the Tri-State region is expecting ice followed by snow.

“We have ice approaching first, and then the snows can be on top of it. So there's going to be a likelihood of a lot of black ice,” Sanders said. “So again, ideally if you don't have to go out please stay in.”

President of Bick’s Driving School in Western Hills, Tina Paff says before you head to the grocery or out for another errand, reconsider.

“Take a look at what you've got at home,” Paff said. “We all know the grocery stores are going to be packed, so prioritize what you have and decide if it's really that important to go out. Is it worth risking your life? Probably not.”

When it comes to snowy conditions, Bick’s Driving School recommends parents take their kids to a large, empty parking lot and let their kids get comfortable driving in snow. However, with icy roads, Paff said they do not recommend driving at all.