Iconic Star Wars lightsaber toy nominated for Hall of Fame has Cincinnati connection

CINCINNATI — Attention, Star Wars fans: You can now cast your vote to help put the iconic lightsaber into the National Toy Hall of Fame.

The Strong National Museum of Play, which houses the hall of fame in Rochester, NY, announced this week the 12 finalists for induction.

This year’s contenders are Battleship, Catan, Connect Four, cornhole, Furby, scooter, slime, snow, Spirograph, Star Wars lightsaber, Tickle Me Elmo and Trivial Pursuit.

Since its founding, 87 toys have been enshrined in the hall, which celebrates toys that have inspired creative play and stood the test of time.

Several past inductees have ties to Cincinnati through Kenner Products, a major toy manufacturer in the 1970s and ’80s. Based in Cincinnati from 1943 until its closure in 2000, Kenner produced Star Wars action figures and the Easy-Bake Oven, both now hall of fame members.

Some of the original Star Wars action figures are on display at the Cincinnati Museum Center. Between 1978 and 1985, Kenner sold more than 300 million action figures, vehicles and playsets tied to the original trilogy.

Kenner Toys ties to Cincinnati is celebrated through ArtWorks and the Cincinnati Toy Heritage mural on the Towne Properties Building, on Court Street.

The nominated lightsaber isn’t just a nostalgic item — it can be valuable. Original Kenner-produced lightsabers are listed online for hundreds, and in some cases thousands, of dollars.

Fans can vote for their favorites on the museum’s website.

Source: 1982 Kenner Toy Fair Catalog Star Wars Vintage Kenner Lightsaber

EBAY: 1977 Star Wars Vintage Kenner Light Saber

The National Toy Hall Of Fame was founded in 1998, and it recognizes toys that have inspired creativity and popularity over an extended period of time.

Voting continues now until midnight September 24.