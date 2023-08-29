Video shows teen girls attacking 11-year-old girl at West Clermont High School football game

BATAVIA, Ohio — Video shared on social media shows teen girls attacking an 11-year-old girl Friday night during a football game at West Clermont High School.

In the video, two girls appear to punch the 11-year-old in the head about 20 times. Many of those blows were delivered while both girls were on top of the child.

"It was very brutal," said Robin Kramer, the 11-year-old's mother.

Kramer shared one of the videos of the incident with the I-Team.

The video shows her daughter walking up to a 15-year-old girl. They appear to shove each other. Then, another girl — who Kramer said is 16 — comes up behind her daughter and repeatedly punches the child in the head.

Video shows the 16-year-old flung the child to the pavement and continued punching her in the head.

The 15-year-old also climbed on top of Kramer's daughter and repeatedly hit her in the head.

In a statement, the West Clermont School District said two students have been disciplined for their roles in the incident. A third student from a different unidentified district was also involved, according to the statement.

Kramer said her daughter was at the game with an older cousin.

She said she learned what happened when her daughter sent her an airdropped video of the attack.

Her daughter insisted that she was OK, Kramer said.

"I got sick," Kramer said. "I went to the bathroom and had a breakdown."

She said her daughter wasn't injured physically but is suffering emotionally and mentally, and doesn't want to go to school.

Kramer said the 15-year-old girl had bullied and threatened her daughter for months on social media. She provided the I-Team with voice recordings the 15-year-old allegedly sent to her daughter.

"No one loves you," the older girl allegedly said in one recording. "Go f—king kill yourself."

Kramer admitted that her daughter also said mean things to the 15-year-old.

"There were threats to beat up my daughter if they ever saw her," Kramer said.

The 15-year-old's parents — Charles and Michelle Wehby — confirmed to the I-Team that their daughter was involved in the attack.

They also confirmed that their daughter kicked the 11-year-old in the head after the girls stopped punching her.

"We feel sorry for her," Charles Wehby said.

During a 37-minute-long phone conversation with the I-Team, the Wehbys said that their daughter was also a victim of bullying.

"She's mentally disabled," Charles Wehby said. "My daughter gets bullied every day at school."

The Wehbys said their daughter got in fights last year at school.

After the incident on Friday, Charles Wehby said the West Clermont School District suspended his daughter for 10 days. He said she could be expelled.

"The safety and security of our school community is our top priority," district spokesman Jeffrey Riel wrote in a statement emailed to the I-Team.

West Clermont administrators learned about the incident "shortly after it happened and immediately contacted the Union Township Police Department," according to the district's statement.

"Several officers were already on-site at the event," Riel wrote in the statement. "Parents of both the West Clermont students and a student from another local school district that was involved in the altercation were contacted and the students were removed from the game."

According to the statement, the district will have more police officers and school administrators at future football games.

Police declined to comment on the case because it's an active investigation.

Kramer said she wants the teens who hit and kicked her daughter charged.

"It's just behavior that shocks me," said Kramer. "It breaks my heart."