Taxpayers will not likely see any money from Bengals stadium naming rights deal with Paycor

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County taxpayers will likely come up empty-handed in the deal between the Cincinnati Bengals and Paycor HCM Inc. over the naming rights to the stadium once named for Paul Brown.

But the county, which owns the stadium, will have to take the team’s word for it. That’s because county officials say they still do not have details of how much the deal is worth.

“The financial terms and conditions of the Paycor naming rights agreement and other sponsorships have not been provided to the county. We continue to ask for the information,” said county spokesperson Bridget Doherty.

The team sold the naming rights to Paycor in a sponsorship agreement dated Aug. 7. The team turned over the agreement and other documents to Cincinnati accounting firm Clark Schaefer Hackett to analyze.

Two weeks later, the accounting firm determined that the deal didn’t meet the threshold for taxpayers to collect any revenue from it, according to a two-page letter dated Aug. 22.

The letter did not contain any details of the deal, other than to say it “contains proprietary and confidential business information and trade secrets that are not intended to be publicly disclosed.”

The team purchased the naming rights from the county in 1997 for $5 million.

The original lease states that the Bengals team is entitled to retain the first $16.7 million from the sale of the naming rights, plus 70 percent of any net revenues in excess of that. The county's share is 30 percent.

However, the lease also defines net revenue as "gross revenue minus the Bengals' cost of fulfillment," which includes the cost of signage suites, advertising, private suites, club seats, tickets and other products which would be subtracted from the total naming rights revenue.

In addition, all net revenues received over the next 16 years must be discounted to their value in the year 2000, using a discount rate of 6 percent. A $10 million payment in 2022 would have been worth $5.8 million in 2000, according to this inflation calculator.

“We calculated the net revenue expected to be derived from the sale of the naming rights … will not exceed the $16.67 million revenue sharing threshold stipulated in the agreement,” according to an Aug. 22 letter from the accounting firm to Cincinnati Bengals Chief Financial Officer John Helme, which was given to the county.

The Bengals confirmed they signed a 16-year deal with Paycor for the naming rights but have not disclosed how much the deal is worth.

