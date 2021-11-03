No charges filed against teens 'associated' with car theft ring

BLUE ASH, OH — A Blue Ash police officer pulled up next to a stolen car Sunday and demanded that the driver stop.

Instead, police body camera and dash camera videos show the vehicle took off, hitting a police car, then racing up to 80 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Police pursued the car and caught the three suspects.

The alleged driver, Eddasia Parson, 21, is charged with failure to comply with a police order and receiving stolen property.

She's being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on $105,000 full cash bond.

"Evidence indicates the individuals involved in this incident are associated with the recent group of individuals responsible for a large number of stolen cars throughout the Tri-State area," the department said in a news release.

WCPO 9 has reported extensively on the car theft ring that police blame for stealing vehicles in Northern Kentucky and Hamilton, Butler and Clermont counties in Ohio.

Blue Ash police said two 14-year-old boys were riding in the stolen car Sunday and ran from officers after the vehicle stopped.

But police didn't file charges against the boys.

"This case, as well as all cases involving this particular group, are still under investigation," Blue Ash Police Chief Scott Noel wrote in an emailed response to questions from the WCPO 9 I-Team. "Our job is to gather as much evidence as we can in preparation for the case to move forward. We are still gathering evidence in these cases and these two juveniles as well as others still face the possibility of charges."

Noel said both juveniles were released to their parents.

One of the boys had an active warrant for being a runaway, according to Noel.

Hamilton County Juvenile Court officials said the other boy had no history with the court.

"The on-duty personnel at the Juvenile Detention Facility did advise the officers to release the runaway to his parents, so that is telling us that they didn’t want him brought to their facility," Noel wrote in his email to the I-Team. "Interestingly enough, the juvenile with the runaway warrant that we released to his parents failed to show up for court today, so he still has an active warrant."