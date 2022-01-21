Wilmington man pleads guilty to making threat related to U.S. Capitol riot

CINCINNATI — A Wilmington, Ohio man pleaded guilty Thursday to making an online threat related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Stoll, 41, appeared on-camera and narrated video he recorded of the riot outside the Capitol.

The United States Attorney's Office said the videos on Stoll's YouTube channel show he proceeded past police barricades that other rioters had torn down and yelled profanities at U.S. Capitol Police.

Stoll threatened a person who had watched his videos and suggested Stoll should go to prison, according to the plea agreement.

"You can play that for the D.A. in court, I don’t care. If you ever jeopardize me, from being with my family, you will absolutely meet your mother f------ maker, and I will be the one to arrange the meeting," Stoll said in his video response to the person, according to his plea agreement.

According to the U.S. Attorney's news release, the government’s investigation didn't find evidence that Stoll entered the Capitol building, engaged in acts of violence, or destroyed property."

The WCPO 9 I-Team has reported extensively on Stoll's role outside the Capitol and his social media posts.

