Feds: Ex-ICE deportation officer used ICE databases as 'hunting grounds for victims'

BLUE ASH, Ohio — A former ICE deportation officer charged with sexually assaulting two women he supervised in an immigration program used ICE databases "as hunting grounds for victims," according to federal prosecutors.

Andrew Golobic, 51, worked in the ICE office in Blue Ash from 2015 - 2020, according to court records.

He was indicted Dec. 7 on seven counts, including sex trafficking. After that, Golobic was arrested and temporarily detained, court records show.

Ray Pfeffer ICE offices in Blue Ash, OH



Two days later, United States Chief Magistrate Judge Karen Litkovitz ordered him released.

Court records show she stayed her order pending an appeal by federal prosecutors. That kept Golobic in federal custody until his bond hearing on Wednesday.

"There is a clear and convincing evidence that the defendant presents a danger to the community," Asst. United States Attorney Ebunoluwa Taiwo wrote in a Dec. 13 motion to detain Golobic. "The government's investigation has been extensive, revealing at least a half dozen women directly under Golobic's supervision whom he engaged in sex acts at his residence, as well several more who he sexually harassed in ICE offices."

Golobic is also charged with destroying evidence and tampering with witnesses. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of sex trafficking, according to court records.

"Many of these women were initially afraid to speak to law enforcement, citing fear of Golobic and possible reprisal by him through others," Taiwo wrote in her motion. "There is a significant need to protect these women from further harms as well as retaliation from Golobic."

Taiwo wrote that Golobic has been convicted of assault and has a "substance abuse and mental health history."

She also emphasized that Golobic was a "flight risk" due to his international contacts — including his wife who lived abroad — and his "insider knowledge" of how to flee the country.

But Golobic's defense attorney Scott Rubenstein said Golobic has been aware of the investigation since 2020 and has no interest in fleeing the country.

Rubenstein said since ICE fired Golobic in 2021, the former deportation officer has traveled internationally — including a recent trip to the Philippines — and always returned to the Cincinnati area.

"He has cooperated at every turn," Rubenstein told Judge Michael Barrett. "He desperately wants his day in court. He's not going anywhere."

Rubenstein also said Golobic "voluntarily" gave federal agents the passcode for his phone.

But Taiwo said Golobic provided the code "after he'd already deleted content on his phone."

In Litkovitz's initial order for Golobic's release, she had required him to wear a GPS monitor along with other conditions.

Barrett asked Rubenstein to file a written motion for Golobic's release no later than Friday.

The judge said he would issue an order on Monday.

Until then, Golobic will remain in federal custody.

Federal authorities are asking that anyone with information concerning the allegations against former ICE officer Andrew Golobic call the dedicated tip line at 513-979-8353 or email ICEOfficerComplaints@fbi.gov.

If you believe you are a victim of Golobic's alleged conduct, you are asked to contact the FBI.

Editor's note: In accordance with our mug shot policy, WCPO is choosing to show Golobic's mug shot because the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department has said they suspect there could be more victims out there.