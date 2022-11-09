Cincinnati federal prosecutors recommend 300-months in prison for Chinese spy who stole trade secrets from GE

CINCINNATI — Federal prosecutors in Cincinnati recommend a 300-month prison sentence for the Chinese spy convicted last year of conspiring to steal GE Aviation corporate trade secrets, according to a sentencing memorandum filed Tuesday.

Yanjun Xu was a Deputy Division Director in China's Ministry of State Security, according to prosecutors.

United States Attorney's Office Yanjun Xu's passport

According to the United States Attorney's Office, Xu is the first Chinese spy extradited to the U.S.

The case is based in Cincinnati because local FBI agents initiated and developed the investigation with cooperation from GE Aviation, which is located in Evendale.

One of GE's engineers had been Xu's target and helped the FBI bring Xu to Belgium for what he believed was a meeting with the engineer, according to court records. Instead, police arrested Xu and held him in a Belgium jail for six months until he was extradited to the U.S. in Oct. 2018.

"Xu was promoted within the MSS to a Deputy Division Director with managerial responsibility over both other MSS spies and civilian intelligence assets," Asst. U.S. Attorney Timothy Mangan wrote in the government's sentencing memo. "In that role, he coordinated sophisticated and significant intelligence operations. He directed assets and recruited co-opted employees. He supervised and directed fellow spies at the MSS."

The WCPO 9 I-Team has reported extensively on the spy case, including a detailed look at how federal agents caught Xu and coverage of Xu's trial.

Defense attorneys haven't filed their sentencing memorandum.

Xu is scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court on November 15.