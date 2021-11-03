Ohio jurors decide if Xu is Chinese spymaster or pawn in global trade war

CINCINNATI — Yanjun Xu’s fate is now in the hands of a jury from Southwest Ohio, who must decide whether he is a career spymaster for the Chinese intelligence service or the innocent pawn in a global trade war.

The historic espionage trial is in its third week in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati where Xu is the first agent of China’s Ministry of State Security to be extradited to the United States for trial as an accused spy.

On Wednesday jurors listened to closing arguments and jury instructions for six hours before retiring to the jury room to choose a foreperson. The jury then decided to go home for the evening; they will return Thursday morning to begin deliberations.

The government’s strongest evidence in the case is the volumes of text messages, emails, calendar entries, photos and recordings that FBI agents retrieved from Xu’s phone when he was arrested in Belgium in April 2018.

“The evidence in this case, nearly all of it, came from his own words,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Mangan told the jury in his closing statement. “It shines a light on what his deeds were … and a clear window into his intent.”

Mangan showed the jury a photo that Xu had taken of his resume, which detailed his 15-year career at the MSS. It showed his promotions through the years until he was named deputy division director with the Jiangsu State Security Department, Sixth Bureau, which witnesses said was responsible for science and technology.

Courtesy: Butler County Jail Yanjun Xu faces a jury on espionage charges.



The MSS is the intelligence and security agency for China and is responsible for counterintelligence, foreign intelligence and political security.

Jurors also saw a photograph of Xu’s Chinese Communist Party membership card, which was stored on his phone.

Mangan showed jurors the emails he sent using aliases as Qu Hui, aka Zhang Hui, and business cards he had in those names with different jobs.

“It’s part of the con. That’s what it is. It’s a con,” Mangan said. “If you are on the up and up, if you have legitimate reason for what you’re doing, you don’t do this.”

But Xu’s attorney, Ralph Kohnen, tried to poke holes in the government’s case with a sprawling closing statement that questioned everything from their witnesses to criticizing GE Aviation for trying to thwart China’s progress in the aviation industry.

“GE and the FBI are trying to send a message to China and to slow China’s progress at developing composite (engine fan) technology, which we all know will eat away at GE’s market,” Kohnen said.

Courtesy: Marlene Steele Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Glatfelter questions GE Aviation vice president Eric Ridder in the espionage trial of Yanjun Xu.



Prosecutors accuse Xu of a wide-reaching conspiracy to recruit spies to steal technology from aviation companies across the globe.

The case is based here because it involves GE Aviation and a former engineer who cooperated with the FBI to lure Xu to his arrest in Belgium in 2018. In exchange the FBI agreed not to prosecute that engineer, David Zheng, who was fired from GE after he traveled to China for a university presentation.

Kohnen accused prosecutors of blaming Xu for acts he had nothing to do with, in a “guilt by association” case.

“The government is preying on your patriotism and playing to your fears,” Kohnen said.

Xu’s large defense team opted not to call any witnesses during the two-week trial.

Courtesy: Marlene Steele Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Mangan questions FBI language specialist Jason Wong in the espionage trial of Yanjun Xu.



Prosecutors called 15 witnesses, including the Belgian chief police inspector who arrested Xu, and an executive from French aviation company, Safran, who said his laptop was infected with malware during a visit to China in 2014. Prosecutors attempted to tie that “Trojan Horse” malware to Xu.

Xu faces four charges: conspiracy to commit economic espionage and theft of trade secrets, and attempted economic espionage and theft of trade secret. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

The FBI did not charge Xu with the actual crimes of espionage or trade secret theft, and this case did not involve any classified materials.

"GE is just trying to sell engines without getting ripped off,” Mangan said.