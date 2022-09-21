As sports betting nears, Ohio prepares for spike in gambling addiction

CINCINNATI — The Ohio Casino Control Commission has approved sports betting licenses for the Cincinnati Bengals, FC Cincinnati and Belterra Park.

The commission also approved 311 licenses for bars, restaurants and retail locations that want to host sports betting kiosks.

At the same time, state officials are bracing for an increase in gambling addiction when Ohio sports betting goes live January 1.

“Ohioans already have a problem with sports gaming,” said Matt Schuler, the commission’s executive director. “It likely will increase as it becomes more available, as it becomes more attractive.”

Ohio’s Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services is working on a statewide telehealth program to make counselors available in all corners of the state, Director Lori Cross told gaming regulators Wednesday.

And it’s launching an online portal where people with addiction problems can voluntarily ban themselves from making sports bets.

Ohio Casino Control Commission Ohio plans to roll out a voluntary exclusion program targeting people who develop gambling problems from sports betting.

Ohio has already seen a 32% increase help-line calls related to sports betting in the last several months, Cross said.

“We’ve seen in other jurisdictions where sports betting goes live, help-line calls have jumped anywhere from 100% to in some states 800%,” said Amanda Blackford, director of operations and problem gambling services for the commission. “So, that’s something we’re working on, building our help-line force to make sure that they are ready.”

The Cincinnati Bengals explained why it has yet to apply for a license to open a retail sports book. The Bengals are partnering with Betfred on a mobile-phone offering, but told the commission that it decided not to seek a brick-and-mortar license because NFL rules do not allow in-person betting inside stadiums.

FC Cincinnati issued a statement about its partnership with SuperBook Sports, a Las Vegas company that’s expanding into other states. The team declined to say where its brick-and-mortar location will be.

“The real-time app will include SuperBook’s reliable, famous wagering menu, unique odds boosts and a focus on local and regional teams,” said FCC’s statement. “The partnership will also include an in-person sportsbook experience operated by SuperBook Sports at a retail venue in Cincinnati.”

The new licenses approved by gaming regulators Wednesday brings to 811 the total number of kiosk licenses conditionally awarded statewide. That is less than a third of the 2,500 locations state officials projected in March.

Kiosk licensing is a two-step process in which applicants had to be pre-qualified by the Ohio Lottery Commission before applying to the casino control commission. Nearly 1,400 took that first step, but more than 500 have yet to apply for the actual license.

