A developer wanted to bring a 'next-generation' entertainment venue to The Banks. The county said 'No thanks.'

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County has passed on a chance to bring an “immersive entertainment center and media experience” to The Banks that would be “one of the first of its kind in the country.”

Details of the 65,000-square-foot venue were disclosed in a development proposal by Lincoln Property Co., one of two bidders who submitted proposals for Lot 24, the largest block yet to be developed at The Banks.

“Featuring next-generation technology and interactive storytelling, the venue is expected to drive significant foot traffic, energize the riverfront year-round and reinforce The Banks’ position as a regional hub for innovation and entertainment,” said the Lincoln proposal.

Lincoln Property is the development partner for the Cleveland Browns’ new entertainment district in Brook Park. A proposed new domed stadium will anchor the 176-acre project.

Hamilton County formally rejected the Lincoln proposal — and a second proposal by Indianapolis-based Flaherty & Collins — this week, after Commission President Denise Driehaus told the WCPO 9 I-Team that developers didn’t offer “what we desire there.”

The I-Team obtained both development proposals in a public records request.

Flaherty & Collins proposed a 12-story luxury apartment development with 495 units built in two phases and a rooftop deck with a pool among its amenities.

“Our goal is to create a development that aligns with and advances the vision of The Banks Project,” Flaherty’s proposal said. “The design is thoughtfully crafted to complement and enhance the surrounding landmarks, including the historic Roebling Bridge, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, Great American Ballpark, and Paycor Stadium.”

Flaherty & Collins Flaherty & Collins proposed a two-phase apartment development for Lot 24 at The Banks.

Bordered by Freedom Way, Vine and Race Streets, and the ICON Festival Stage, Lot 24 is a development-ready site with two floors of garage space and support piers to accommodate new buildings above.

It is considered the most valuable of the remaining empty lots at The Banks because of its open views of Smale Park and the Ohio River, which could support luxury condominiums or apartments. In 2018, Jeffrey R. Anderson Real Estate proposed a $85 million residential development on the site, but the proposal was never approved.

That led to this year’s request for development proposals, which Hamilton County officially ended this week by notifying Flaherty and Lincoln that it will not move forward on their proposals.

“It wasn’t what we intended or what we desire there,” Driehaus told the I-Team in a May 8 interview. “We are going to take that information, roll it into the larger scope of all four lots together. It makes sense since there should be some synergy among these lots that are all right next to one another.”

Commissioners voted in April to hire two urban planning firms, Chicago-based Perkins & Will and Over-the-Rhine’s MKSK, to lead a planning process that will determine next steps for The Banks.

The project is expected to cost $500,000. It will be overseen by a review committee that includes representatives from the city, county and stadium tenants, the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals.

“The urban design review committee will now be part of looking at all four lots,” said Driehaus. “They’re meeting now. As I said, we do need to expand the circle. That will happen within the next couple of months.”

You can find both proposals below:

