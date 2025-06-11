'I love life' | Mental health services saved his life, but that program could now be in jeopardy

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Robert Smith said his battle with depression felt like falling into a black hole.

"I had a tragedy happen in my life a couple of years ago and I got a little crazy and suicidal," Smith said.

He told me he hit rock bottom before realizing that this was not a battle he could fight by himself.

"There was times where I'd climb up and I'd fall back even deeper," Smith said.

Mental health services saved his life, but that program could now be in jeopardy

He was able to get the help he needed from Greater Cincinnat Behavioral Health in Clermont County — but that program's ability to help others like him could be in jeopardy now.

Services and funding for that program are largely assessed and distributed by the Clermont County Mental Health and Recovery Board, which serves as a safety net for those who can't afford access to services.

"We have been deficit funding for several years, actually," said Executive Director Lee Ann Watson.

Watson said the board has had to spend more money than usual lately, especially because of federal cuts to Medicare.

But she said also mental health issues are still a big problem in Clermont County.

The organization serves nearly 1 in 8 residents in the county each year, and Watson said that access to counseling and other services is crucial.

"You have to have immediate access to services to help people, particularly to keep them alive," Watson said.

Currently, 22% of the board's funding comes from an existing levy in the county. The rest comes from federal and state funding. The cost of that levy is $15.48 annually for a $100,000 home.

Now, the board is proposing a slight increase to the levy to help cover their funding.

"The increase that we are asking for is really, very small," Watson said. "For a $100,000 home, it would be less than $3 a month."

It's especially worth it for people like Smith.

"They give you the tools, not talk about a hammer or screwdriver, the tools to help you get through the problems you're going through," Smith said.

The board helps anyone get access to services provided by GCBH, even if they can't afford it.

The decision to increase the board's funding could soon be up to voters.

The Clermont County Commissioners will decide if an increased levy will be on the November ballot.

Watson said she understands it's not an easy ask of residents to pay more, but she said she hopes they consider the importance of their organization.

Smith said he also hopes people keep stories like his in mind when they head to the polls in Clermont County.

"I love life," Smith said. "I love to make people smile. It's unbelievable how my life has changed."