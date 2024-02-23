Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Part of I-74 west will be fully closed from Friday night to Monday morning for roadwork

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
I-71 and Mason-Montgomery Road project has lane restrictions
Posted at 2:00 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 14:03:18-05

CINCINNATI — The westbound lanes of a portion of I-74 will be fully closed starting Friday evening and into Monday morning.

The closures will be from the I-75 north and south exits to just west of the Beekman Street overpass. The westbound lanes will close at 9 p.m. Friday and they won't reopen until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

The on-ramps from Beekman Street and Colerain Avenue to I-74 will still be open.

There will also be some single-lane closures on I-75 throughout the weekend; between Hopple and I-74, between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, a single lane of I-75 north will close.

Then, starting at 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, one lane on I-75 south will close between Mitchell Avenue and the Ludlow Bridge overpass. From 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, two lanes will be closed.

While the westbound lanes of I-74 are closed, here are the recommended detours:

  • Traffic from I-75 North to I-74 West will be detoured by way of westbound S.R. 126 (Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway) and I-275 South to I-74.
  • Traffic from I-75 South to I-74 West will be detoured by way of the Sixth Street viaduct to westbound U.S. 50 (River Road) and S.R. 128 North to I-74.

The closures are part of the Mill Creek Expressway project. While the highway closures are happening, crews will be working to move or place barrier walls, set impact attenuators, build and set light towers and remove an overhead truss sign.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
OSHP: Police issue over 500 citations on I-75 in multi-day effort MLS reduces Matt Miazga's three-game suspension from end of last season Northgate Mall loan default complicates its redevelopment plan

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.