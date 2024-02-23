Part of I-74 west will be fully closed from Friday night to Monday morning for roadwork

CINCINNATI — The westbound lanes of a portion of I-74 will be fully closed starting Friday evening and into Monday morning.

The closures will be from the I-75 north and south exits to just west of the Beekman Street overpass. The westbound lanes will close at 9 p.m. Friday and they won't reopen until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

The on-ramps from Beekman Street and Colerain Avenue to I-74 will still be open.

There will also be some single-lane closures on I-75 throughout the weekend; between Hopple and I-74, between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, a single lane of I-75 north will close.

Then, starting at 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, one lane on I-75 south will close between Mitchell Avenue and the Ludlow Bridge overpass. From 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, two lanes will be closed.

While the westbound lanes of I-74 are closed, here are the recommended detours:



Traffic from I-75 North to I-74 West will be detoured by way of westbound S.R. 126 (Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway) and I-275 South to I-74.

Traffic from I-75 South to I-74 West will be detoured by way of the Sixth Street viaduct to westbound U.S. 50 (River Road) and S.R. 128 North to I-74.

The closures are part of the Mill Creek Expressway project. While the highway closures are happening, crews will be working to move or place barrier walls, set impact attenuators, build and set light towers and remove an overhead truss sign.