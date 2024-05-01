Watch Now
I-71 SB closed due to crash, semi-truck catches fire

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it expects the interstate to be blocked for several hours
Ohio Department of Transportation
KYTC expects the interstate to be blocked for three hours
Posted at 7:12 AM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 07:17:26-04

VERONA, Ky. — All southbound lanes are closed on Interstate 71 due to a crash, involving a semi-truck catching fire, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

The interstate is closed near Verona-Mudlick road, south of the 72-mile marker.

KYTC said it expects I-71 to be closed for three hours.

Our crew on the interstate said traffic is barely moving.

KYTC said drivers should avoid the area and find an alternate route.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

KTYC has not said what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check this story for updates.

