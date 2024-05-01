I-71 SB closed due to crash, semi-truck catches fire

VERONA, Ky. — All southbound lanes are closed on Interstate 71 due to a crash, involving a semi-truck catching fire, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

The interstate is closed near Verona-Mudlick road, south of the 72-mile marker.

KYTC said it expects I-71 to be closed for three hours.

Our crew on the interstate said traffic is barely moving.

KYTC said drivers should avoid the area and find an alternate route.

DETOUR FOR I-71 SB IN VERONA: 75 SB to Walton Verona Rd to Verona Mudlick Rd to return to 71 SB. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/blGwTQYd0S — Raven Richard (@RavenWCPO) May 1, 2024

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

KTYC has not said what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check this story for updates.