I-71 Northbound CLOSED at Lytle Tunnel

CINCINNATI — Northbound traffic on I-71 will need to take a different route this morning after an overnight accident in the Lytle Tunnel.
A semi has overturned in the tunnel and is still on it's side as of 4:30 a.m. Cleanup on this crash has been on going for hours.
The semi is now upright but there is a lot of debris on the interstate that needs to be cleaned up before the road can open.
UPDATE: Seeing progress on I-71 NB at the Lytle Tunnel. You can see that the semi is now upright but crews are still working to clear debris on the road. @wcpo pic.twitter.com/LHDKQ5AOit
— Sina Gebre-Ab WCPO (@SinaGebreAb) December 9, 2021
No report of injuries at this time.
To avoid this crash, take I-75 northbound and then take the Norwood Lateral to continue on I-71 northbound.
I-71 is closed northbound at the Lytle Tunnel due to this overturned semi. Cleanup has been underway for hours and currently no word on when it will reopen. @wcpo pic.twitter.com/PhaBhlvDrv
— Sina Gebre-Ab WCPO (@SinaGebreAb) December 9, 2021