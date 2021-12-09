I-71 Northbound CLOSED at Lytle Tunnel

CINCINNATI — Northbound traffic on I-71 will need to take a different route this morning after an overnight accident in the Lytle Tunnel.

A semi has overturned in the tunnel and is still on it's side as of 4:30 a.m. Cleanup on this crash has been on going for hours.

The semi is now upright but there is a lot of debris on the interstate that needs to be cleaned up before the road can open.



UPDATE: Seeing progress on I-71 NB at the Lytle Tunnel. You can see that the semi is now upright but crews are still working to clear debris on the road. @wcpo pic.twitter.com/LHDKQ5AOit — Sina Gebre-Ab WCPO (@SinaGebreAb) December 9, 2021

No report of injuries at this time.

To avoid this crash, take I-75 northbound and then take the Norwood Lateral to continue on I-71 northbound.