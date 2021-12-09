Watch
I-71 Northbound CLOSED at Lytle Tunnel

Overnight accident taking hours to clean up
Posted at 4:25 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 05:25:15-05

CINCINNATI — Northbound traffic on I-71 will need to take a different route this morning after an overnight accident in the Lytle Tunnel.

A semi has overturned in the tunnel and is still on it's side as of 4:30 a.m. Cleanup on this crash has been on going for hours.

The semi is now upright but there is a lot of debris on the interstate that needs to be cleaned up before the road can open.

No report of injuries at this time.

To avoid this crash, take I-75 northbound and then take the Norwood Lateral to continue on I-71 northbound.

