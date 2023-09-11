Watch Now
Hundreds hitting the stairs at UC for the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Run

In honor of those who lost their lives and the first responders who risked theirs
UC memorial run
Posted at 3:53 PM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 15:53:17-04

CINCINNATI — UC hosted its annual 9/11 Memorial Run inviting students and any community members that wanted to join, running up and down 2,071 steps at Nippert Stadium to honor those lives lost and impacted by the events of September 11th, 2001.

Program manager Terence Harrison said this event is all about putting in the physical effort and putting yourself in the shoes of those who endured 9/11.

Harrison shared he was in the Army and remembers the day exactly.

"Just to think about what happened 22 years ago with the events of 9/11. It shook the world," he shared. "Never forget the sacrifices those police and firemen and first responders and military who died on that day."

The unforgettable tragedy took the lives of so many. Harrison said doing a stair run like this one allows their legacy to never die.

"This is our way of saying thank you and never forgetting," he said.

