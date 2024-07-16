How to snag the best deals for Amazon Prime Day

It’s the prime time to save some money. Amazon Prime Day deals are live and run through Wednesday.



There’s already been major savings offered on Amazon devices, clothing, household items and more.

Prime Day is like a holiday for Anderson Township mom Cory Haucke. She has her cart all loaded up and ready to go.

“I've been adding stuff to our cart for a couple of weeks now,” she said. “It's a little overwhelming. I'm not gonna lie.”

Prime doesn’t post the sales in advance, and the deals change hourly, so it’s best to check back throughout the day to see when the prices drop on items in your cart.

Haucke said it’s best to go in with a plan.

“They change pretty rapidly. Yesterday, I was looking at a cooler. It’s now gone, because they come and go all the time,” she said.

With a daughter heading off to college next month, Haucke’s hoping to save on items for her daughter’s dorm.

“I have another one going to college this year. So, her whole dorm is literally in our cart right now,” Haucke said. “I mean anything from the mattress toppers, to vacuums, to mini TVs, all of the things are on a pretty good sale right now, so we're taking advantage for sure.”

There are so many deals, it can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack.

Haucke recommends narrowing your search.

“I just filter on the Prime Deals and percentage off and that’s sort of narrowed down the list because there is a ton of stuff,” she said.

And it’s not just the big ticket items you should keep your eye on.

“Some of the things are really small, you know it’s shampoo, or makeup wipes that’s 30% off," she said.

These deals are live now and will run through Wednesday.