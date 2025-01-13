Homeowner accidentally sets house on fire while trying to melt ice with blowtorch

CINCINNATI — One person has been displaced from their home after they accidentally set their house on fire Sunday night.

According to the Cincinnati Fire Department (CFD) crews responded to reports of a fire on the 600 block of Hawthorne Ave. at 7:39 p.m. after a man reportedly set his home on fire while attempting to melt ice on his exterior steps with a propane torch.

The CFD reports that the fire began on the siding of the house and spread up towards the attic.

Smoke spread throughout the house, but the fire was contained to the exterior walls of the building, reports the CFD.

Crews managed to put out the fire, but the CFD estimate that approximately $98,000 worth of damage was done.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

The owner of the house has been displaced, but has a place to stay while his house is damaged.

The Cincinnati Fire Department would like to remind everyone to use caution when using heating appliances.