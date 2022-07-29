Watch Now
Hiker found dead at Hocking Hills’ Cantwell Cliffs

Posted at 4:48 PM, Jul 29, 2022
The death of a hiker found at the bottom of Cantwell Cliffs at Hocking Hills State Park Wednesday is under investigation.

The person was found by a camper just before 6 p.m. and was believed to have been walking off the trail near the main waterfall, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

ODNR officers responded and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The hiker’s identity has not been released.

All state park visitors should stay on trails at all times and follow safety instructions, according to ODNR.

