OSHP: Man strikes grain bin, ejected from vehicle in fatal crash in Highland County

WHITEOAK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 66-year-old man is dead after an overnight crash in Highland County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

OSHP said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sorg Road not far from Davidson Road in Whiteoak Township.

James W. Hart Jr. was driving his 1967 Dodge pickup truck westbound on Sorg Road, OSHP said. Hart drove off the right side of the road, struck a grain bin and was ejected from the vehicle. After he was ejected, his vehicle continued and struck a barn before it came to a stop.

OSHP said Hart was fatally injured in the crash, and the Highland County Coroner's Office declared him deceased at the scene.

Hart was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, OSHP said.

OSHP said the crash remains under investigation at this time.