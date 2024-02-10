OSHP: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Highland County

PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Highland County Friday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said 29-year-old Gage Routte was traveling southwest on State Route 753 in Paint Township at around 8:40 a.m. when his car went off the side of the road, overturning multiple times. Routte was ejected from the car and officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Routte was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, officials said.

OSHP's Wilmington Post is investigating the crash.