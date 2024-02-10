Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHighland County

Actions

OSHP: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Highland County

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 10:31 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 22:31:02-05

PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Highland County Friday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said 29-year-old Gage Routte was traveling southwest on State Route 753 in Paint Township at around 8:40 a.m. when his car went off the side of the road, overturning multiple times. Routte was ejected from the car and officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Routte was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, officials said.

OSHP's Wilmington Post is investigating the crash.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 11

More local news:
PD: 16-year-old hospitalized with 'life-threatening injuries' after OTR stabbing Moeller High School basketball team wins the GCL South division title outright Juvenile court judge weighs in on Cincinnati's youth violence

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch & Record Live TV. Subscription Free.