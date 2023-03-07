Watch Now
OSHP: 1 dead after head-on collision in Highland County

Posted at 4:04 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 16:06:02-05

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a head-on collision in Highland County Tuesday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said 62-year-old Christopher Easter was driving eastbound on S.R. 138 in Liberty Township at around noon Tuesday when a 2004 Chevy Silverado heading westbound crossed into his lane, striking his truck head-on. Easter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Silverado, 74-year-old Danny O'Cull, was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital with what officials said are serious injuries.

S.R. 138 was closed during a preliminary investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time. OSHP said the crash remains under investigation.

