OSHP: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in Highland County

Posted at 5:02 PM, Aug 17, 2023
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead and another was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Highland County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said officials responded to a single-vehicle crash on Sabina Road near Eakins Road in Fairfield Township at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The driver, 83-year-old Paul Walters, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was airlifted to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to officials, a preliminary investigation found that Walters was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox south on Sabina Road when he traveled off the left side of the roadway, hitting a guardrail and overturning into a wooded area.

The Highland County Sheriff's Office and Highland County Joint Fire and EMS responded to the scene. The crash remains under investigation by OSHP's Wilmington Post.

