2 killed in Hillsboro head-on crash

HILLSBORO, Ohio — Two people are dead after a head-on crash on U.S. 50 in Hillsboro Saturday, according to officials with the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning on U.S. 50 near Carpenter Lane in Hillsboro. Officials said Stephanie Henderson, 56, and her passenger, Jamie Lowe, 58, were driving eastbound on U.S. 50 when they drove left of center and struck an oncoming vehicle. Henderson and Lowe were both pronounced dead at the scene. The two occupants in the other vehicle were flown to area hospitals.

U.S. 50 was closed by ODOT for four hours and the crash remains under investigation.