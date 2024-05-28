Here's where kids can get free, nutritious meals and snacks this summer

CINCINNATI — Between the rising costs of food at the grocery store and the elimination of COVID-19 assistance to food service programs, feeding a family comes at a higher cost than it has in years.

In addition to that, 2020 census data shows that roughly 26.6% of people living in Cincinnati are below the poverty line, compared with 13.4% in the entire state of Ohio. The majority of those people are under the age of 18, according to the census.

To help offset the cost of food while kids are out of school in the summertime, the USDA's SUN Meals program provides free meals and snacks at no cost for anyone under the age of 18. The program also extends to individuals aged 19 through 21 who have been identified as living with mental or physical disabilities and are following Individualized Education Programs through their current enrollment in educational programs.

Parents and kids don't need to register — just find a participating location nearby. Schools, non-profit organizations and other neighborhood locations participate in the program and are reimbursed by the federal government for the meals they give out through SUN Meals.

In the Greater Cincinnati area, there are a few different options for free meals and more locations are added to the list regularly as summer begins.

Here is where kids can get free breakfast this summer:



Gamble Nippert YMCA at 3159 Montana Street — 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. beginning May 28

Winton Place Youth Center at 4609 North Edgewood Avenue — 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. beginning June 3

Ziegler Park at 1322 Sycamore Street — 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. beginning June 3 beginning June 3

Friar's Club at 4300 Vine Street — 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. beginning June 3

G.L.A.D. House at 1994 Madison Road — 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. beginning June 3

Corryville Recreation Center at 2823 Eden Avenue — 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. beginning June 3

Dudley Taft Boys and Girls Club at 3504 Washington Avenue — 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. beginning June 3

Hirsch Rec Center at 3630 Reading Road — 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. beginning June 3

Jeff Wyler Boys and Girls Club at 4626 Aicholtz Road — 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. beginning June 3

McKie Rec Center at 1655 Chase Avenue — 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. beginning June 3

Millvale Rec Center at 3303 Beekman Street — 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. beginning June 3

North Avondale Rec Center at 617 Clinton Springs Avenue — 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. beginning June 3

Oakley Rec Center at 3900 Paxton Avenue — 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. beginning June 3

Sayler Park Rec Center at 6720 Home City Avenue — 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. beginning June 3

Sheakley Boys and Girls Club at 4100 Glenway Avenue — 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. beginning June 3

Westwood Town Hall Rec Center at 3017 Harrison Avenue — 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. beginning June 3

UpSpring at 2335 Grandview Avenue — 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Cincinnati Scholar House at 929 East McMillan — 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. beginning July 1

Here are the locations serving free lunch:



Music Resource Center at 3032 Woodburn Avenue — 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. beginning May 24

Blue Ash YMCA at 5000 YMCA Drive — 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. beginning May 28

Gamble Nippert YMCA at 3159 Montana Street — 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. beginning May 28

Powel Crosley Jr. YMCA at 9610 Winton Road — 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. beginning May 28

Clippard Family YMCA at 8920 Cheviot Road — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. beginning May 29

Bond Hill Rec Center at 1501 Elizabeth Place — 12 p.m. to 12:40 p.m. beginning June 3

Camp BYOC at 109 West Kemper Road — 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. beginning June 3 (No meals available Fridays)

Clifton Rec Center at 320 McAlpin Road — 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. beginning June 3

Dudley Taft Boys and Girls Club at 3504 Washington Avenue — 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. beginning June 3

Hartwell Rec Center at 8275 Vine Street — 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. beginning June 3

Hirsch Rec Center at 3630 Reading Road — 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. beginning June 3

Jeff Wyler Boys and Girls Club at 4626 Aicholtz Road — 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. beginning June 3

The Lord's Gym at 3428 Warsaw Avenue — 2:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. beginning June 3 (No meals available Fridays)

McKie Rec Center at 1655 Chase Avenue — 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. beginning June 3

North Avondale Rec Center at 617 Clinton Springs Avenue — 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. beginning June 3

Oakley Rec Center at 3900 Paxton Avenue — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. beginning June 3

Sayler Park Rec Center at 6720 Home City Avenue — 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. beginning June 3

Sheakley Boys and Girls Club at 4100 Glenway Avenue — 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. beginning June 3

Friar's Club at 4300 Vine Street — 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. beginning June 3

G.L.A.D. House at 1994 Madison Road — 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. beginning June 3

Winton Place Youth Center at 4609 North Edgewood Avenue — 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. beginning June 3

Ziegler Park at 1322 Sycamore Street — 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. beginning June 3

Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy at 1425 Linn Street — 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. beginning June 10

Cincinnati Scholar House at 929 East McMillan — 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. beginning July 1

UpSpring at 2335 Grandview Avenue — 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Here are the locations serving free snacks:



Music Resource Center at 3032 Woodburn Avenue — 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. beginning May 24

Blue Ash YMCA at 5000 YMCA Drive — 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. beginning May 28

Powel Crosley Jr. YMCA at 9610 Winton Road — 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. beginning May 28

Clippard Family YMCA at 8920 Cheviot Road — 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning May 29

Bond Hill Rec Center at 1501 Elizabeth Place — 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning June 3

Camp BYOC at 109 West Kemper Road — 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning June 3 (No meals available Fridays)

Clifton Rec Center at 320 McAlpin Road — 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning June 3

Hartwell Rec Center at 8275 Vine Street — 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. beginning June 3

Westwood Town Hall Rec Center at 3017 Harrison Avenue — 3:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. beginning June 3

Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy at 1425 Linn Street — 4:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. beginning June 10

Here are the locations serving free dinner:



Corryville Recreation Center at 2823 Eden Avenue — 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning June 3

Hamilton Boys and Girls Club East at 958 East Avenue — 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. beginning June 3

Hamilton Boys and Girls Club Grand at 2020 Grand Avenue — 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. beginning June 3

Millvale Rec Center at 3303 Beekman Street — 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. beginning June 3

If you don't see a location near you on this list, you can check the USDA's Summer Meals Site Finder below:

