Here's when and where to get Freestore Foodbank Thanksgiving meal assistance

The Freestore Foodbank is seeing an incredible need from the community this month. Between inflation, the job market and uncertainty in the economy, more and more people are turning to the foodbank for help.

All month long, the Freestore Foodbank has been welcoming guests to the Liberty Street Market to shop for Thanksgiving meal items including turkeys, fresh produce, stuffing, mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, canned veggies and desserts.

The need is enormous this year. Trisha Rayner, chief development & external affairs officer, said.

On November 1, the foodbank served 400 people at the Liberty Street Market. That’s up from just 150 people on the same day in 2021.

There are three opportunities to get assistance from the Freestore Foodbank this Thanksgiving:

Customer Connection Center/Liberty Street Market

November 1 – 23

8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Monday – Friday (*closed November 24 & 25)

Drive-thru holiday meal distribution at the Reds Youth Academy

November 17

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Drive-thru holiday meal distribution at Immanuel Church

November 19

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

