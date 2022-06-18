Here's what is open and closed in the Tri-State for Juneteenth

CINCINNATI — This Sunday, June 19, marks Juneteenth, which was officially recognized as a federal holiday by President Joe Biden in 2021 — though people have been celebrating it for years. The holiday celebrates when the news about the Emancipation Proclamation reached those that were enslaved in Texas in 1865.

Though Juneteenth is celebrated every June 19, it's being federally observed on Monday, June 20, which is leading to some businesses and services normally open to be closed.

Here is what's open and what's closed on Monday, June 20 to observe Juneteenth:

Mail services

All U.S. Postal Service offices will be closed on June 20, and there will be no mail delivery.

UPS is also observing Juneteenth and there will be no pickup or delivery services. You may want to check with your local UPS stores for possibly modified hours as well.

FedEx is not observing Juneteenth.

Banks

All federal banks will be closed on June 20.

Not all banks are required to observe federal holidays, so be sure to check with your local bank specifically. Nonetheless, Chase Bank, Fifth Third Bank and U.S. Bank have all confirmed they will be closed.

Trash services

The City of Cincinnati trash pick-up will be delayed one day if you're usual trash pick-up is on Monday. Rumpke will continue to pick-up trash as normal.

Grocery stores

Most major grocery store chains — including Kroger, Walmart, Meijer and more — will remain open under their normal hours.

Some small, family-owned grocery stores and shops may be shut, so always make sure to check your local stores hours before leaving your home.

Local governmental offices

The City of Cincinnati will have all of its offices and services closed Monday. Similarly, all Hamilton County offices will be closed.

Covington administrative offices will be closed as well.

Federal buildings

All non-essential federal government buildings and offices will be closed Monday.

Stock Markets

Both the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will be closed.