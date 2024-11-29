Here’s how Covington residents can recycle old Christmas lights

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington residents will be able to recycle old and broken Christmas lights at select locations throughout the city beginning next week. The program runs from Monday, Dec. 1, 2024 to Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.

Last year, 625 pounds of non-working lights were collected through the program in partnership with the city, Cohen Recycling and the Keep Covington Beautiful program run by The Center for Great Neighborhoods, according to a city announcement.

“Little by little, people are beginning to take advantage of this easy way they can protect the environment, and our goal as always is to top the year before,” said Sheila Fields, the city’s solid waste & recycling manager. “Holiday light strings contain plastic, glass, copper, and even lead. If you toss your lights in the trash they will sit in a landfill for years with the risk of harming land and our water supply.”

The drop-off locations accept most types of light bulbs, including conventional and LED lighting fixtures. Larger decorations containing motors or projectors cannot be dropped off and should instead be taken directly to a Cohen Recycling Center. You can find Cohen locations using their online mapping software.

Covington drop-off times and locations are listed below.



