Here are the roads that will be closed this weekend for the Flying Pig

CINCINNATI — The Flying Pig Marathon is back and so are the road closures associated with it.

The race itself takes place on Sunday, but there will be events all weekend long and setup for the race will cause closures as early as Thursday.

The race has runners hoofing it through parts of Cincinnati, Mariemont, Fairfax and Northern Kentucky and will affect traffic throughout the day on Sunday.

Metro buses will maintain their service throughout the weekend, but riders should expect some delays.

Here is the full list of closures happening in the coming days:

Thursday

To allow for the setup of start and finish lines, these roads will close from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday:

Mehring Way between Elm and Joe Nuxhall Way

Elm Street between Second Street and Freedom Way

Friday

The Fifty West One Mile Sprint begins at 7 p.m. To accommodate the event, the following streets will close at 6:30 p.m. and reopen by 10 p.m.:

Transit Center closes at 5 p.m. for construction of the starting line

East Pete Rose Way between Broadway and Johnny Bench Way

Mehring Way between East Pete Rose Way and Elm Street

Joe Nuxhall Way south of Second Street, with access to hotel maintained

Johnny Bench Way will close completely

The Roebling Suspension Bridge will be closed

Saturday

On Saturday, the 10K, 5K, kids 1K and Flying Fur races will happen. As a result, the following streets will close between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.:

Mehring Way between Freeman Avenue and East Pete Rose Way

Linn Street between Fifth Street and Gest Street

Gest Street between Third Street and Mehring Way

Third Street between Gest and Broadway

The Third Street ramp from SB I-71 will be closed

The Third Street ramp from westbound Columbia Parkway will close

The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge will close until after the 10K

The Roebling Suspension Bridge will be closed

West Pete Rose Way between Gest and Central Avenue

Central Avenue will close south of Third Street

Broadway south of Fourth Street

Fourth Street between Broadway and Pike Street, with residential access maintained

Pike Street between Third and Fourth Streets

Third Street between Eggleston Avenue and Pike

Culvery Street between Third and Reedy Street

Reedy Street between Broadway and Eggleston

Eggleston Avenue's southbound side will close between Reedy Street and East Pete Rose Way

The Taylor Southgate Bridge will close until 11 a.m.

Elm Street south of Second Street from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Race Street south of Second Street from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Rosa Parks Street south of Second Street from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Marian Spencer Way south of Second Street from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Joe Nuxhall Way south of Second Street from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Sunday

For the Flying Pig Marathon itself, the following streets will close at 1 a.m. to allow for staging and the start line of the race:

Mehring Way between Central Avenue and Jow Nuxhall Way

Elm Street south of Second Street

Freedom Way between Elm Street and Race Street

Once the race trots off, rolling roadblocks will happen as the marathon winds itself through the city.

The following streets will be closed as needed from 5 a.m. on Sunday:

Second Street- all access to Second Street will close

Joe Nuxhall Way- closed between Mehring Way and Third Street

Broadway-closed south of Third Street

Taylor Southgate Bridge- closed

Roebling Suspension Bridge- closed

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge- closed

Third Street- closed between Gest Street and Central Avenue

Gest Street- northbound closed between Mehring Way and Linn Street

Seventh Street- closed between Central Avenue and Gilbert Avenue (Vehicles from the garage at Seventh and Broadway will be permitted to exit at Seventh Street and continue across Broadway to E Seventh St)

Seventh Street exit from SB I-75- closed

Central Avenue- closed between Seventh Street and Sixth Street

Plum Street- closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street

Elm Street- closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

Race Street- closed between Garfield Place and Seventh Street

Vine Street- closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

Walnut Street- closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street

Main Street- closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

Sycamore Street- closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street

Broadway- closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street

Gilbert Avenue- northbound closed between Seventh Street and MLK Drive

Gilbert Avenue- closed between Elsinore Place and Eden Park Drive

Eden Park Drive – closed between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway

Fulton Avenue- closed between Nassau Street and Eden Park Drive

Art Museum Drive- closed between Ida Street and Eden Park Drive

Lake Drive – closed

Victory Parkway – northbound closed between Eden Park Drive and McMillan Avenue

McMillan Avenue – closed between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue

Woodburn Avenue – closed between McMillan Avenue and Madison Road

Madison Road – eastbound closed between Woodburn Avenue and Erie Avenue

Erie Avenue – eastbound closed between Madison Road and Bramble Avenue

Paxton Avenue – northbound closed between Observatory Avenue and Erie Avenue

Murray Avenue- eastbound closed between Erie Avenue and LaCrosse Avenue

Bramble Avenue – eastbound closed between Erie Avenue and Settle Avenue

The marathon then proceeds into Mariemont and Fairfax and returns on westbound US-50/Columbia Parkway.

US-50/Columbia Parkway – single westbound curb lane closed between the Cincinnati Corporation Line and Eastern Avenue off ramp (westbound US-50 ramp to Eastern Avenue is closed)

Ramp from Red Bank Road to Westbound Columbia Parkway - closed

Eastern Avenue– westbound closed between Columbia Parkway and Stanley Avenue

Stanley Avenue – southbound closed between Eastern Avenue and Kellogg Avenue Kellogg Avenue – westbound closed between Stanley Avenue and Worth Street

Riverside Drive – eastbound closed between E. Pete Rose Way and Worth Street

E. Pete Rose Way – eastbound closed between Johnny Bench Way and Riverside Drive (may open earlier for garage access)

Mehring Way- closed between Central Avenue and E Pete Rose Way

The half marathon follows the same course, but turns back at Woodburn Avenue and Madison Road, necessitating the following road closures:

Madison Road- eastbound closed between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue

M.L. King – eastbound closed between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway

Gilbert Avenue – northbound closed between Eden Park Drive and ML King

Sinton Avenue- closed between Gilbert Avenue and Nassau Street

Nassau Street- closed between Sinton Avenue and Gilbert Avenue

Morris Street- closed between Deerfield Place and Gilbert Avenue

Deerfield Place- closed to through traffic between Gilbert Avenue and Morris Street

Elsinore Place – closed between Reading Road and Gilbert Avenue

Reading Road- northbound closed between Central Parkway and Elsinore Place

Central Parkway- closed between Eggleston Avenue and Vine Street

Eggleston Avenue- southbound closed between Central Parkway and E Pete Rose Way

Eggleston Avenue- northbound closed between Third Street and Broadway