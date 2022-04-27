Here are the roads that will be closed this weekend for the Flying Pig

CINCINNATI — The Flying Pig Marathon is back and so are the road closures associated with it.
The race itself takes place on Sunday, but there will be events all weekend long and setup for the race will cause closures as early as Thursday.
The race has runners hoofing it through parts of Cincinnati, Mariemont, Fairfax and Northern Kentucky and will affect traffic throughout the day on Sunday.
Metro buses will maintain their service throughout the weekend, but riders should expect some delays.
Here is the full list of closures happening in the coming days:
Thursday
To allow for the setup of start and finish lines, these roads will close from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday:
- Mehring Way between Elm and Joe Nuxhall Way
- Elm Street between Second Street and Freedom Way
Friday
The Fifty West One Mile Sprint begins at 7 p.m. To accommodate the event, the following streets will close at 6:30 p.m. and reopen by 10 p.m.:
- Transit Center closes at 5 p.m. for construction of the starting line
- East Pete Rose Way between Broadway and Johnny Bench Way
- Mehring Way between East Pete Rose Way and Elm Street
- Joe Nuxhall Way south of Second Street, with access to hotel maintained
- Johnny Bench Way will close completely
- The Roebling Suspension Bridge will be closed
Saturday
On Saturday, the 10K, 5K, kids 1K and Flying Fur races will happen. As a result, the following streets will close between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.:
- Mehring Way between Freeman Avenue and East Pete Rose Way
- Linn Street between Fifth Street and Gest Street
- Gest Street between Third Street and Mehring Way
- Third Street between Gest and Broadway
- The Third Street ramp from SB I-71 will be closed
- The Third Street ramp from westbound Columbia Parkway will close
- The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge will close until after the 10K
- The Roebling Suspension Bridge will be closed
- West Pete Rose Way between Gest and Central Avenue
- Central Avenue will close south of Third Street
- Broadway south of Fourth Street
- Fourth Street between Broadway and Pike Street, with residential access maintained
- Pike Street between Third and Fourth Streets
- Third Street between Eggleston Avenue and Pike
- Culvery Street between Third and Reedy Street
- Reedy Street between Broadway and Eggleston
- Eggleston Avenue's southbound side will close between Reedy Street and East Pete Rose Way
- The Taylor Southgate Bridge will close until 11 a.m.
- Elm Street south of Second Street from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Race Street south of Second Street from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Rosa Parks Street south of Second Street from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Marian Spencer Way south of Second Street from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Joe Nuxhall Way south of Second Street from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Sunday
For the Flying Pig Marathon itself, the following streets will close at 1 a.m. to allow for staging and the start line of the race:
- Mehring Way between Central Avenue and Jow Nuxhall Way
- Elm Street south of Second Street
- Freedom Way between Elm Street and Race Street
Once the race trots off, rolling roadblocks will happen as the marathon winds itself through the city.
The following streets will be closed as needed from 5 a.m. on Sunday:
- Second Street- all access to Second Street will close
- Joe Nuxhall Way- closed between Mehring Way and Third Street
- Broadway-closed south of Third Street
- Taylor Southgate Bridge- closed
- Roebling Suspension Bridge- closed
- Clay Wade Bailey Bridge- closed
- Third Street- closed between Gest Street and Central Avenue
- Gest Street- northbound closed between Mehring Way and Linn Street
- Seventh Street- closed between Central Avenue and Gilbert Avenue (Vehicles from the garage at Seventh and Broadway will be permitted to exit at Seventh Street and continue across Broadway to E Seventh St)
- Seventh Street exit from SB I-75- closed
- Central Avenue- closed between Seventh Street and Sixth Street
- Plum Street- closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street
- Elm Street- closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street
- Race Street- closed between Garfield Place and Seventh Street
- Vine Street- closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street
- Walnut Street- closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street
- Main Street- closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street
- Sycamore Street- closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street
- Broadway- closed between Sixth Street and Seventh Street
- Gilbert Avenue- northbound closed between Seventh Street and MLK Drive
- Gilbert Avenue- closed between Elsinore Place and Eden Park Drive
- Eden Park Drive – closed between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway
- Fulton Avenue- closed between Nassau Street and Eden Park Drive
- Art Museum Drive- closed between Ida Street and Eden Park Drive
- Lake Drive – closed
- Victory Parkway – northbound closed between Eden Park Drive and McMillan Avenue
- McMillan Avenue – closed between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue
- Woodburn Avenue – closed between McMillan Avenue and Madison Road
- Madison Road – eastbound closed between Woodburn Avenue and Erie Avenue
- Erie Avenue – eastbound closed between Madison Road and Bramble Avenue
- Paxton Avenue – northbound closed between Observatory Avenue and Erie Avenue
- Murray Avenue- eastbound closed between Erie Avenue and LaCrosse Avenue
- Bramble Avenue – eastbound closed between Erie Avenue and Settle Avenue
The marathon then proceeds into Mariemont and Fairfax and returns on westbound US-50/Columbia Parkway.
- US-50/Columbia Parkway – single westbound curb lane closed between the Cincinnati Corporation Line and Eastern Avenue off ramp (westbound US-50 ramp to Eastern Avenue is closed)
- Ramp from Red Bank Road to Westbound Columbia Parkway - closed
- Eastern Avenue– westbound closed between Columbia Parkway and Stanley Avenue
- Stanley Avenue – southbound closed between Eastern Avenue and Kellogg Avenue Kellogg Avenue – westbound closed between Stanley Avenue and Worth Street
- Riverside Drive – eastbound closed between E. Pete Rose Way and Worth Street
- E. Pete Rose Way – eastbound closed between Johnny Bench Way and Riverside Drive (may open earlier for garage access)
- Mehring Way- closed between Central Avenue and E Pete Rose Way
The half marathon follows the same course, but turns back at Woodburn Avenue and Madison Road, necessitating the following road closures:
- Madison Road- eastbound closed between Victory Parkway and Woodburn Avenue
- M.L. King – eastbound closed between Gilbert Avenue and Victory Parkway
- Gilbert Avenue – northbound closed between Eden Park Drive and ML King
- Sinton Avenue- closed between Gilbert Avenue and Nassau Street
- Nassau Street- closed between Sinton Avenue and Gilbert Avenue
- Morris Street- closed between Deerfield Place and Gilbert Avenue
- Deerfield Place- closed to through traffic between Gilbert Avenue and Morris Street
- Elsinore Place – closed between Reading Road and Gilbert Avenue
- Reading Road- northbound closed between Central Parkway and Elsinore Place
- Central Parkway- closed between Eggleston Avenue and Vine Street
- Eggleston Avenue- southbound closed between Central Parkway and E Pete Rose Way
- Eggleston Avenue- northbound closed between Third Street and Broadway