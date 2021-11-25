Police shoot man at Lafeuille Apartments after two stabbed

CINCINNATI — A man was shot and tased by Cincinnati police officers after two people were stabbed at a residence at the Lafeuille Apartments complex on Thursday.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, dispatchers received a 911 call of a man trying to stab people in the apartment. Two people were stabbed. The suspect was shot by one officer and tased by another. The suspect and the two stabbing victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness in a nearby apartment said they heard arguing, then sirens as police arrived. They reported seeing one of the stabbing victims helped into an ambulance and another person on a stretcher.

