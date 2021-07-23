Hear Cincinnati: President Joe Biden visits Cincinnati

With President Joe Biden visiting Cincinnati, it's been a busy week for the WCPO 9 newsroom.
This week on the Hear Cincinnati podcast, we discuss the president's visit, a baseball name change, and more.
Listen to this episode in the podcast player above.
Notable Links:
- Are renovations a 'win-win' or a painful lesson for Pinecrest residents and CMHA?
- Eight years after lightning strike, Ethan Kadish celebrates milestone at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati
- ATM malfunction takes Avondale man's $1,300 in cash
- Cleveland Indians changing name to Guardians for 2022 season
- Biden coming to Cincinnati next week for CNN town hall, but why here
- Biden's Cincinnati visit to be at Mount St. Joseph University
- Local GOP leaders respond to Biden town hall visit
- Biden visits Westwood job training center to tout 'Build Back Better' plan
- Biden talks COVID, building bridges and getting back to work at Mount St. Joseph town hall
- Fact Check Friday: President Biden's Tri-State visit
- Archbishop 'not asked, nor would he have granted' approval for Biden visit to Catholic university
Subscribe to Hear Cincinnati