Hear Cincinnati: Former House Speaker John Boehner chats about government & growing up in Cincinnati

This week on the Hear Cincinnati podcast, host Brian Niesz is joined by community reporter Lucy May, senior manager of enterprise/investigative Meghan Goth and senior real-time editor Pat LaFleur to discuss child care vouchers, a guilty plea in the Pike County murder case, what the cold snap means for the cicadas, and more.
Later, WCPO 9 News anchor Tanya O'Rourke chats with former House Speaker John Boehner about his new book and reflections on his path from southwest Ohio to Washington and back.
- Fewer southwest Ohio child care providers are accepting vouchers from low-income families
- She helped create scholarships for rural LGBTQ youth on path to becoming the person she once needed
- Workforce Innovation Center Brings Together Top Executives in the Region to Discuss Inclusive Capitalism
- Cincinnati Works reopens its doors for in-person services
- Edward 'Jake' Wagner pleads guilty to eight Pike County murders
- FC Cincinnati's West End Stadium has a new name
- What the cold snap means for the cicadas
- Ohio Job and Family Services working on plan to waive unemployment overpayments
- USDA extension of free school meals will help keep local students fed
- Not one, not two ... Votto turns TRIPLE play
- Reds boost GABP capacity from 30% to 40% starting April 30
