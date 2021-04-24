Hear Cincinnati: Former House Speaker John Boehner chats about government & growing up in Cincinnati

This week on the Hear Cincinnati podcast, host Brian Niesz is joined by community reporter Lucy May, senior manager of enterprise/investigative Meghan Goth and senior real-time editor Pat LaFleur to discuss child care vouchers, a guilty plea in the Pike County murder case, what the cold snap means for the cicadas, and more.

Later, WCPO 9 News anchor Tanya O'Rourke chats with former House Speaker John Boehner about his new book and reflections on his path from southwest Ohio to Washington and back.

WCPO Former House Speaker John Boehner (left) with WCPO anchor Tanya O'Rourke (right)

