Hear Cincinnati: Cincinnati's hot real estate market and the resulting pressure on renters

WCPO
Posted at 5:27 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 17:44:28-04

This week on the Hear Cincinnati podcast, host Brian Niesz is joined by community reporter Lucy May, senior real-time editor Pat LaFleur and senior manager of enterprise/investigative Meghan Goth to discuss the latest cicada news, a project creating homeownership opportunities, the secret informant in a Cincinnati bribery case and more.

Following the panel, John Matarese joins the podcast to discuss Cincinnati's hot real estate market and the resulting pressure on renters.

Listen to this episode in the podcast player above.

Notable Links:

Features:

