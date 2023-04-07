Healthcare workers can enjoy free Cincinnati Zoo admission this weekend

CINCINNATI — Healthcare workers can enjoy the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden for free this weekend in honor of Healthcare Worker Appreciation Days, the zoo announced.

The free admission is valid from April 7 to April 9. Up to six friends or family members visiting with a healthcare worker can buy discounted tickets for $12.

The event is intended to show appreciation to healthcare and public health workers and what they've done for communities in the past three years, as the COVID-19 pandemic persisted.

"The pandemic taught us many lessons, including the value of our community's healthcare workers," said Denise Driehaus, Hamilton County commissioner, in a press release. "We rely on healthcare workers to keep our community safe and healthy in difficult circumstances. I am thrilled to be part of this event that recognizes their hard work."

The zoo said Driehaus was "instrumental" in establishing the days designed to appreciate healthcare workers.

Anyone who works in public health or as a front-line healthcare worker qualifies for the free admission — this includes doctors, nurses, care aids and paramedics, though it also include more roles. To get the free tickets, visitors will have to present professional credentials and a valid government-issued ID at the turnstiles.

Tickets can also be purchased online, with convenience fees waived for healthcare workers and for the discounted family and friends tickets.

"Cincinnati Zoo is surrounded by hospitals, and we’re hoping that healthcare workers from the neighborhood will be able to walk over to enjoy the Zoo at some point during the weekend,” said Thane Maynard, Cincinnati Zoo director, in a press release. “We appreciate all that these individuals have done for our community and want to brighten their day, which is sure to happen if the tulips bloom and weather cooperates."