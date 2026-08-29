One woman killed in Warren County crash

FRANKLIN TWP., Ohio — One woman was killed overnight in a one-vehicle crash in Franklin Township, according to a release from the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, troopers responded to a 911 call about a serious crash on Shaker Road near State Route 122 in Franklin Township. The investigation into the crash revealed that a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling southbound on Shaker Road, drove off the right side of the road and struck two mailboxes before overturning.

The passenger was ejected from the car and killed. The driver fled the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Crystal Rains, 32.

The crash is under investigation by the Lebanon Post. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 513-932-4444.