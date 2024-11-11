HCSO: Man shot, hospitalized in Cleves following fight

CLEVES, Ohio — Police are investigating after one man was shot as a result of a fight in Cleves Sunday night.

According to a press release by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the 6300 block of Hamilton Cleves Pike Road around 6:30 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

When deputies arrived on scene they discovered that a fight took place that ended with one man being shot.

The victim was transported to the University Hospital Medical Center. His condition is currently unknown.

Several witnesses were interviewed at the scene and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040 or the Hamilton County Sheriff's Tip Line at (513)586-5533.