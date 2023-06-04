Watch Now
HCSO: 1 shot in Sycamore Township; suspect fled scene

Posted at 7:39 AM, Jun 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-04 07:39:33-04

SYCAMORE TWP., Ohio — A man was shot near the 312 Bar on Sunday morning, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said.

At approximately 2:40 a.m. HCSO deputies responded to 8450 Blue Ash Road in Sycamore Township for reports of a male who had been shot.

The victim was found to have non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, the HCSO said.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. The identity of the suspect and description of their vehicle are unknown at this time, the HCSO said.

The incident remains under investigation.

