HCSO: 1 shot in Sycamore Township; suspect fled scene

SYCAMORE TWP., Ohio — A man was shot near the 312 Bar on Sunday morning, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said.

At approximately 2:40 a.m. HCSO deputies responded to 8450 Blue Ash Road in Sycamore Township for reports of a male who had been shot.

The victim was found to have non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, the HCSO said.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. The identity of the suspect and description of their vehicle are unknown at this time, the HCSO said.

The incident remains under investigation.