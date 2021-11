SOUTH FAIRMOUNT — Harrison Avenue has been re-opened after a fatal crash early Friday morning.

The accident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Harrison and Knorr avenues. Three people inside the vehicle were seriously injured. A female was ejected from the vehicle and was found dead at the scene.

The incident had the roadway closed for five hours as Cincinnati police investigated the scene. Law enforcement told WCPO reporter Lisa Smith that impairment may have been a factor in the crash.